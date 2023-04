The Option Block 1182: Gold Upside Frenzy and Dubious Tupperware Buywrites

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

CO-HOST: HENRY SCHWARTZ, CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS

IN THIS EPISODE MARK, THE ROCK LOBSTER, UNCLE MIKE, AND THE FLOWMASTER BREAK DOWN: