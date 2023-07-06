Wide World of Options: Condors and Butterflies: How High can these Option Strategies Fly?

Do birds of a feather actually flock together? In this month’s Wide World of Options podcast, host Mark Benzaquen welcomes OIC Instructor and option’s veteran Mat Cashman to discuss condors and butterflies–two strategies that combine defined risk with variable option premiums and can even be built to express a directional bias. Just like birds spreading their wings, the iron condor can give a wide potential profit range, while the iron butterfly can hover between two strike prices. Join OIC as we explore these avian-inspired strategies in this fun and fast-paced episode.