Volatility Views 544: Shaking Complacency Out Of The Market

Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group

Co-Host: Mark Sebastian, The Option Pit

Hot Seat: Scott Nations, Nations Indexes Volatility Review Markets Green To End The Week

What We Are Seeing In The Volatility Markets This Week

Discussion Of These Volatility Products: VIX, VXX, VVIX, UVXY, SVIX, UVIX, VOLQ, VolDex, VOLI

S&P 360-Day VolDex vs. NDX 360-Day VolDex

VIX term structure has left people fairly complacent Crystal Ball Where Will VIX, VOLQ & VOLI Be Next Week