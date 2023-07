Volatility Views 543: Watch Out For That Rebalance

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MARK SEBASTIAN, THE OPTION PIT VOLATILITY REVIEW MARKETS GREEN TO END THE WEEK

WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN THE VOLATILITY MARKETS THIS WEEK

HOW THE UPCOMING NASDAQ REBALANCE WILL AFFECT THE MARKETS

DISCUSSION OF THESE VOLATILITY PRODUCTS: VIX, VXX, VVIX, UVXY, SVIX, UVIX, VOLQ

LOOKING AT EARNINGS VOLATILITY CRYSTAL BALL WHERE WILL VIX BE NEXT WEEK