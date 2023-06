Volatility Views 537: Extra Credit with Dr. Vix

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

GUEST HOST: RUSSELL RHOADS, KELLEY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, INDIANA UNIVERSITY

There’s no live show this week. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t new content waiting for you on Friday in your Volatility Views feed. Mark and Dr. Vix – aka Russell Rhoads – give you a quick “just the facts” breakdown of the big trades and trends in the volatility market this week.