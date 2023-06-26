The Options Insider

2023 Options Industry Conference: Today’s Trends in Retail

by | Jun 26, 2023 | Options Industry Conference, Options Insider Special Events

Moderator:

  • Greg Stevens, Vice President, Fidelity Investments

Panelists:

  • Sean Feeney, Head of Options, Nasdaq
  • Ravi Jain, Chief Product Officer, Sterling Trading Tech
  • Ming Zhao, Chief Executive Officer, Atomic Vaults