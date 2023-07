The Option Block 1208: Kidnapped at Birth and Other Shady Dealings…Wooo

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MARK SEBASTIAN, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT ON THIS EPISODE MARK, THE GREASY MEATBALL AND UNCLE MIKE BREAK DOWN: THE WRESTLING GOAT RIC FLAIR

THE LATEST IN THE OPTIONS MARKETS

MOST ACTIVE EQUITY OPTIONS TODAY INCL BABA, NIO, AMC

EARNINGS SEASON RESULTS INCL DPZ, GOOG, GOOGL, VZ, T, KO, CMG, F

UNUSUAL OPTIONS ACTIVITY IN AVTR, FHN, VZ, AMC

CHRISTMAS IN JULY – SELLING STOCKS THAT HAVE LONG TERM CAPITAL GAINS & IMMEDIATELY BUYING THE STOCK AGAIN

WEAPON OF CHOICE FOR CRYPTO OPTIONS EXPOSURE IN SECURITIES ACCOUNTS

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

AND MUCH MORE