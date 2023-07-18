The Options Insider

Options Insider Radio Interviews: Keeping Up With Miax

by | Jul 18, 2023 | Options Insider Radio Interviews

On this episode we are joined by:

  • JOHN SMOLLEN:  Executive Vice President, Head of Exchange Traded Products and Strategic Relations, Miax

Mark and John discuss:

  • Is Miax really building a trading floor in Miami?
  • Why does Miax need a 4th options exchange?
  • The impact of the 1 billion contract milestone that was shattered this year?
  • His thoughts on the future of 0 DTE contracts. Will we see 0 DTE Apple or Tesla this year?
  • Why did Miax buy LedgerX from the wreckage of FTX?
  • What are Miax’s plans for SPIKES and the volatility market going forward?
  • and much more…