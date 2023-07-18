Options Insider Radio Interviews: Keeping Up With Miax

On this episode we are joined by:
- JOHN SMOLLEN: Executive Vice President, Head of Exchange Traded Products and Strategic Relations, Miax
Mark and John discuss:
- Is Miax really building a trading floor in Miami?
- Why does Miax need a 4th options exchange?
- The impact of the 1 billion contract milestone that was shattered this year?
- His thoughts on the future of 0 DTE contracts. Will we see 0 DTE Apple or Tesla this year?
- Why did Miax buy LedgerX from the wreckage of FTX?
- What are Miax’s plans for SPIKES and the volatility market going forward?
- and much more…