The Options Insider

Options Boot Camp 237: Crossing, Zero Day, Franken Products and More

by | May 19, 2023 | Options Boot Camp

  • Host: Mark Longo, Options Insider Media Group
  • Co-Host: Dan Passarelli, Market Taker Mentoring

On this episode, Mark and Dan discuss your questions and comments including:

  • How to hedge your full portfolio.
  • How can the SEC allow QCCs to continue?
  • Is there a program for visualizing options pricing changes in real time that can be used for market sentiment?
  • Can long only leveraged ETFs fall apart the way SVXY did?
  • Where do we get our options data for our shows.
  • Couldn’t someone at a bank have purchased a few puts to protect against a financial disaster?
  • And much more.