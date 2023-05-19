Options Boot Camp 237: Crossing, Zero Day, Franken Products and More

Host: Mark Longo, Options Insider Media Group

Co-Host: Dan Passarelli, Market Taker Mentoring On this episode, Mark and Dan discuss your questions and comments including: How to hedge your full portfolio.

How can the SEC allow QCCs to continue?

Is there a program for visualizing options pricing changes in real time that can be used for market sentiment?

Can long only leveraged ETFs fall apart the way SVXY did?

Where do we get our options data for our shows.

Couldn’t someone at a bank have purchased a few puts to protect against a financial disaster?

And much more.