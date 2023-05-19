Options Boot Camp 237: Crossing, Zero Day, Franken Products and More

- Host: Mark Longo, Options Insider Media Group
- Co-Host: Dan Passarelli, Market Taker Mentoring
On this episode, Mark and Dan discuss your questions and comments including:
- How to hedge your full portfolio.
- How can the SEC allow QCCs to continue?
- Is there a program for visualizing options pricing changes in real time that can be used for market sentiment?
- Can long only leveraged ETFs fall apart the way SVXY did?
- Where do we get our options data for our shows.
- Couldn’t someone at a bank have purchased a few puts to protect against a financial disaster?
- And much more.