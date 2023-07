The Advisor’s Option 127: Low Vol Calendars Plus the Great 3K vs 5K Debate

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MATT AMBERSON, OPTION RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

GUEST: ERIC COTT, COTT CONSULTING THOUGHTS ON CURRENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT

3000 VS 5000 IN SPX

JUNE OPTIONS VOLUME NUMBERS

WILL WE SEE LOWER VOLATILITY IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

THOUGHTS ON PAST/UPCOMING OPTIONS CONFERENCES

EARNINGS SEASON VOLATILITY UPDATE

USING CALENDARS IN A LOW VOL ENVIRONMENT TO GET LONG FOR A SMALL OUTLAY AND FOR PUT CALENDARS TO HEDGE A PORTFOLIO

IS THERE AN UPTICK IN CLIENT INTEREST IN OPTIONS