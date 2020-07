VOLATILITY VIEWS 407: TIME FOR A VIX SCOOP?

VOLATILITY REVIEW SEGMENT

TALKING ABOUT THE MASSIVE BUMP IN VIX FUTURES TERM STRUCTURE AROUND THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS

SPIKES: 25.25 – DOWN 3.25 FROM LAST SHOW

VIX CASH: 26.25 – DOWN 1.25 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 115 – UP 3 FROM LAST SHOW

TALKING ABOUT TVIX LIVING ON IN THE OTC AFTERLIFE NOW AND THE IMPACT ON UVXY & SVXY