VOLATILITY VIEWS 406: EARNINGS VOLATILITY PREVIEW – NFLX, ABT, BAC AND MORE

VOLATILITY REVIEW SEGMENT

A STRANGE END TO A STRANGE WEEK

STOCKS WERE POISED TO END LOWER BUT POSITIVE NEWS FROM GILEAD SEEMS TO BE REVERSING THE TREND

SPIKES: 28.5 – DOWN 5.5 FROM LAST SHOW

VIX CASH: 27.5 – DOWN 6.5 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 112 – DOWN ALMOST 20 FROM LAST SHOW