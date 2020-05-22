Volatility Views 400: When it Comes to Vol We’ve Done it All  

: Sending you well wishes on your epic 400th episode. This is my favorite podcast.

VXN of the last 30 days has encompassed the forward 30 days for the last 14 days. Meaning that the forward daily NDX moves did not exceed what the average back 30 days said the daily moves would be. This has happened 5 times since ’07. Given this do you think a 30 day ATM straddle in NDX would be wise?

Worth mentioning that the last 2 times this happens it also lasted 14 days.