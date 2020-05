Volatility Views 399: Volatility Fun-Ness Abounds

VOLATILITY REVIEW SEGMENT

A MIXED END TO A MIXED WEEK

THE STREET HAVING A HARD TIME COMING TO GRIPS WITH THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT – WEAK EARNINGS, DIRE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, GROWING ISSUES WITH CHINA.

YET THE BULL IS STILL FIGHTING TO SHOW ITSELF.

OPEN TABLE SAYING ¼ OF RESTAURANTS WILL NEVER REOPEN.

VOL FIRMING UP EVEN AS MARKETS REMAIN SOMEWHAT MIXED

SPIKES: 33 – UP 2.8 FROM LAST SHOW

VIX CASH: 32.5 – UP 3.5 FROM LAST SHOW