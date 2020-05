TWIFO 201: NEGATIVE RATES, EQUITY RALLIES AND CRUDE KERFUFFLES

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK, SEAN AND JOHN:

TALK ABOUT THE TOP PRODUCTS TRADED AT RJO

DISCUSS THE REOPENING OF THE TRADING FLOORS

LOOK AT BLU PUTNAM’S PAPER ON NEGATIVE RATES

DISCUSS RUSSELL RECON: INITIAL ADDITION AND DELETIONS FOR RECON JUNE 5

MENTION MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 AND MICRO E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES LAUNCHING IN THE FALL