The Crypto Rundown 59: The Great Halving Is Upon Us
- Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group
The Crypto Hot Seat
- Guest: Greg Magadini, Co-founder – Genesis Volatility
- Topics:
- What is Genesis Volatility?
- What the heck are defi Options?
- Is gold a volatility analogue for bitcoin?
- And more..
The Bitcoin Breakdown
- We explore crypto volume, volatility and open interest leading into the great bitcoin halving event
- What does the halving mean for bitcoin going forward?
The Altcoin Universe
- EHT, XRP, Bitcoin Cash and other leading altcoin all down leading into the halving.
Crypto Questions
- We answer your questions about the halving, doge coin and more.