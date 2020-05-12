The Crypto Rundown 59: The Great Halving Is Upon Us

Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group The Crypto Hot Seat Guest: Greg Magadini, Co-founder – Genesis Volatility

Topics:

What is Genesis Volatility?

What the heck are defi Options?

Is gold a volatility analogue for bitcoin?

And more.. The Bitcoin Breakdown We explore crypto volume, volatility and open interest leading into the great bitcoin halving event

What does the halving mean for bitcoin going forward? The Altcoin Universe EHT, XRP, Bitcoin Cash and other leading altcoin all down leading into the halving. Crypto Questions We answer your questions about the halving, doge coin and more.



