The Crypto Rundown 59: The Great Halving Is Upon Us

  • Host: Mark Longo, The Options Insider Media Group

The Crypto Hot Seat

  • Guest: Greg Magadini, Co-founder – Genesis Volatility
  • Topics:
  • What is Genesis Volatility?
  • What the heck are defi Options?
  • Is gold a volatility analogue for bitcoin? 
  • And more..

The Bitcoin Breakdown

  • We explore crypto volume, volatility and open interest leading into the great bitcoin halving event
  • What does the halving mean for bitcoin going forward?

The Altcoin Universe

  • EHT, XRP, Bitcoin Cash and other leading altcoin all down leading into the halving. 

Crypto Questions

  • We answer your questions about the halving, doge coin and more. 



