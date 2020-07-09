OPTION BLOCK 916: THE BERKSHIRE BACKDOOR TO APPLE
- HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP
- CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT
- CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT
On this episode Mark, Mike and Andrew discuss:
- Our current thoughts on market and volatility levels.
- Is Berkshire Hathaway really just a cheap back door into Apple?
- How did that crazy $GNUS call trade work out?
- How to properly gauge $SPX skew.
- Your thoughts on current $SPY valuation levels
- and much more…