OPTION BLOCK 916:  THE BERKSHIRE BACKDOOR TO APPLE

  • HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP
  • CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT
  • CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

On this episode Mark, Mike and Andrew discuss:

  • Our current thoughts on market and volatility levels. 
  • Is Berkshire Hathaway really just a cheap back door into Apple?
  • How did that crazy $GNUS call trade work out?
  • How to properly gauge $SPX skew. 
  • Your thoughts on current $SPY valuation levels
  • and much more…

 



