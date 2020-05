Option Block 904: Is This Rally For Real?

OPTION BLOCK 904: IS THIS RALLY FOR REAL?

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST : MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADESTATION HOT SEAT: ANDREW ROCCO, MANAGER, EDUCATIONAL CONTENT STRATEGY

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

THIS RALLY IS UNSTOPPABLE: IN THE GREEN PRETTY MUCH EVERY DAY THIS WEEK.

VIX: 27.75 – DOWN 1.35 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 108.25 – DOWN 15.25 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 33.6 – DOWN 1.3 FROM LAST SHOW

ODD BLOCK

NVDA

SDC

SLV

MAIL BLOCK

QUESTION ABOUT USING OPTIONS ON LEVERAGED ETFS SUCH AS TQQQ.

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK





Listen Now