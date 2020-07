OPR 320: Boost Your Income with Holiday Covered Calls in $AAPL

OPR 320: Boost Your Income with Holiday Covered Calls

On this episode, Brian first checks in on last week’s ratio butterfly trade in United Airlines Holdings. Then he talks about holiday covered calls in Apple.

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].





Listen Now