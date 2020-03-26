OPR 306: LIVE PANDEMIC HUDDLE

On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions in this wild pandemic market. Mark and Brian discuss:

Their thoughts (and yours) about current market valuation and volatility.

When you should close ITM calls.

Should you alter the structure of your iron condors?

What happens to your options positions if the markets shut down?

And much more…

