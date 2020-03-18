OPR 304: Covered Call vs. Cash-Secured Put Battle Royale

On this episode, Brian breaks down how to use credit spreads in conjunction with long butterflies to create skip-strike flies in SPX. He also reviews the impact of the recent Corona Virus on the broad market and the VIX.

