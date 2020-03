AO 89: The Rise of Pandemic Volatility

THE BUZZ

OVERVIEW OF NEW VOLUME RECORDS SET BY OCC – OCC FEBRUARY TOTAL VOLUME UP 60.7 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO – HIGHEST VOLUME MONTH EVER FOR U.S. EQUITY OPTIONS INDUSTRY

OPTIONS 101: LONG STRADDLES

THAT JUST GOES TO SHOW HOW CRAZY THINGS NEED TO BE TO MAKE MONEY ON LONG STRADDLES

THE STRATEGY THAT WE LOVE TO MOCK IS ACTUALLY WORKING RIGHT NOW

OFFICE HOURS

QUESTION FROM TILLE: THE NEW TAX DEADLINE IS JULY 15. DOES THAT MEAN THE NEW IRA CONTRIBUTION DEADLINE IS ALSO JULY 15?

QUESTION FROM ALLEN: WHEN CORPORATIONS ANNOUNCE MASSIVE SURPRISE DIVIDENDS IS THIS ACCOUNTED FOR IN THE OPTIONS? OR IS THERE AN OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE PUTS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE EXPECTED SELLOFF IN THE UNDERLYING STOCK. THANK YOU.

QUESTION FROM NNJ66: WHAT HAPPENS IF THE STOCK IS HALTED OR EXCHANGES ARE SHUT DOWN WHEN I OWN PUTS?