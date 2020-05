Wide World of Options 74: What is the Option Collar?

In this episode you’ll hear from host Ed Modla and Patrick Ceresna, Founder and Chief Derivative Market Strategist at Big Picture Trading.

The duo will break down the construction of the option collar and talk position management. Then on Looking Back, Ed will return to the year 1973 to discuss the launch of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) and how over-the-counter options were handled prior to being listed on the exchange.