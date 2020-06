VOLATILITY VIEWS 405: THE DEATH OF TVIX

VOLATILITY REVIEW SEGMENT

THE VOLATILITY MARKET WAS TURNED ON ITS HEAD THIS WEEK

CREDIT SUISSE GETS OUT OF THE ETN BUSINESS – TVIX IS NO MORE

BIGGEST VOLATILITY ETN GETS A COPYCAT WITHIN HOURS OF ITS DEMISE

SPIKES: 34 – UP .75 FROM LAST SHOW

VIX CASH: 35 – UP 1.5 FROM LAST SHOW