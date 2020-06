Volatility Views 404: Launching New Vol Products In A Pandemic

A MIXED END TO ANOTHER STRANGE WEEK: A STRANGE END TO A STRANGE WEEK WHERE NEITHER BULLS NOR BEARS COULD REALLY FIND THEIR FOOTING

TRADERS COULD BE IN FOR A WILD RIDE ON FRIDAY BECAUSE OF A COUPLE TECHNICAL FACTORS. THE S&P 500 WILL HAVE ITS FIRST REBALANCING OF THE YEAR AT FRIDAY’S CLOSE AND VOLATILITY COULD ALSO BE HEIGHTENED FRIDAY BY QUADRUPLE WITCHING.