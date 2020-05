Volatility Views 398: All is Right With the World Again?

HELLO VOL CREW. LONG TIME FIRST TIME. LOVE MY VOL VIEWS WEEKLY FIX. I’VE EVEN TRADED SOME SPIKES! JUST WANTED TO SEE IF YOU GUYS CAUGHT THIS AND IF SO WHAT YOU THOUGHT OF IT? I THOUGHT THE CANADIANS WERE VOL SAVVY? –¬†

AIMCO’S $3 BILLION VOLATILITY TRADING BLUNDER