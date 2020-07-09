TWIFO 207: The Surprising Volatility of Wheat and Dividends

by | Jul 9, 2020 | This Week in Futures Options


  • HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP
  • CO-HOST: SEAN SMITH, FTSE RUSSELL

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK AND SEAN DISCUSS:

  • The surprising volatility of equity dividend expectations
  • WTI fading below $40 – just like the volatility skew predicted last week
  • Wheat is lighting up the tape today so we break down the volume, volatility, skew and more. 
  • You asked for copper and you got it!
  • Plus we answer your questions about skew, recon volume, OIV, COT reports and more…

