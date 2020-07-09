TWIFO 207: The Surprising Volatility of Wheat and Dividends
- HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP
- CO-HOST: SEAN SMITH, FTSE RUSSELL
ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK AND SEAN DISCUSS:
- The surprising volatility of equity dividend expectations
- WTI fading below $40 – just like the volatility skew predicted last week
- Wheat is lighting up the tape today so we break down the volume, volatility, skew and more.
- You asked for copper and you got it!
- Plus we answer your questions about skew, recon volume, OIV, COT reports and more…