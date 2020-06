TWIFO 203: OPTIONS UPDATE AS MARKET MELTS DOWN

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK, SEAN AND DEREK:

TALK ABOUT THE REOPENING OF THE TRADING FLOORS

DISCUSS THE BIGGEST SURPRISES IN CME OPTIONS SO FAR THIS YEAR

FUTURES OPTIONS FEEDBACK

QUESTION FROM BIGDOGG: IS S&P SKEW SHOWING A STRONG INCLINATION FOR HEDGING AT THESE NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS? LOVING THE NETWORK. LONG TIME LISTENER.

QUESTION FROM LT3 : HOW IS RECON SHAPING UP FROM A VOLUME PERSPECTIVE? WILL THIS BE A HISTORIC YEAR?

QUESTION FROM BACK0$ : WHY IS $OIV NO LONGER AN ACTIVE TICKER? YOU DISCUSS IT ON THE SHOW AND I’VE FOUND IT TO BE A USEFUL INDICATOR FOR CRUDE OIL VOLATILITY.

QUESTION FROM MAE: WITH THE CRAZY MARKETS AND EVERYTHING UNEXPECTED GOING ON IN THE WORLD, WHY DON’T YOU RECONSTITUTE THE INDEX MORE THAN ONCE A YEAR?

QUESTION FROM MAR1022: ANY EXPECTATIONS FOR THE MARKETS ONCE THE RECON HAPPENS?