TWIFO 197: Maelstrom of Small Caps, Hogs and Crude

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK, SEAN AND RICK DISCUSS:

EQUITIES:

DISCUSSION OF THE VOLATILITY ANOMALIES DRIVING TRADING IN SMALL CAPS

CRUDE

CONFLICTS IN THE NEAR-TERM AND LONGER-TERM OUTLOOKS

LEAN HOGS

US HOG FUTURES SURGE AS MEAT PLANTS WARN OF PORK SHORTAGES

FUTURES OPTIONS FEEDBACK

QUESTION FROM NICODEMUS: HOW ARE WE STANDING AT THE CURRENT VIX/RVX RATIO VS. HISTORY?

QUESTION FROM THOMAS : CAN SEAN CONFIRM THAT THE TRADITIONAL RUSSELL RECONSTITUTION IS STILL PLAN TO UNFOLD AS SCHEDULED AND THAT THERE WILL BE NO IMPACT FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC? THANK YOU AND I ENJOY THE PROGRAM.

QUESTION FROM TONY WEBER: HAS THE SHUTDOWN OF PORK FACTORIES MADE THE FUTURES OPTIONS SQUEAL?

QUESTION FROM RONALD M√úLLER: IS THERE ANYTHING LIKE A P/C RATIO FOR SILVER AND GOLD?…KIND OF SENTIMENT INDICATORS TO EVALUATE GOLD AND SILVER.

QUESTION FROM THEBLAZE: AM I CRAZY TO ACTUALLY THINK SOME OF THESE CHANGES TO USO ARE LONG OVERDUE AND ACTUALLY MAKE IT A STRONG PRODUCT GOING FORWARD? GREAT BREAKDOWN OF ALL THINGS CRUDE LAST WEEK BY THE WAY.