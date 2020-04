TWIFO 193: Has the Crude Worm Turned

ON THIS EPISODE, MARK AND SEAN DISCUSS:

CME MOVERS AND SHAKERS FOR THE WEEK

FUTURES OPTIONS FEEDBACK

QUESTION FROM STIPOD : HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT ANY MORE MARKET MAKERS BLOWING UP OUT THERE RIGHT NOW?

QUESTION FROM ERIC: WHAT WAS IT THAT FORCED CME TO LIQUIDATE RONIN CAPITAL LAST WEEK? JUST A RISK ISSUE?

COMMENT FROM MARKBRANT15 : ANYBODY NOT BUYING IS FINE WITH ME! KID IN A CANDY STORE SCENARIO. NO JOY IN A PANDEMIC HOWEVER.

QUESTION FROM TACK3 : HOW DOES VOL IN RUT COMP TO SPY RIGHT NOW? MORE? LESS?

QUESTION FROM ZANE: I SEE PEOPLE INCLUDING BLOOMBERG WARNING ABOUT USO EVEN THOUGH IT’S CHEAP. WHY?

QUESTION FROM MARYC: WHY DON’T YOU GUYS SPEND MORE TIME ON SOME OF THE SMALLER NAMES ON YOUR LIST THAT TEND TO HAVE THE MOST EXTREME MOVES EACH WEEK?

COMMENT FROM THORNTON: DEFINITELY NO #HOGLOVE THIS WEEK!

QUESTION FROM DARCY: CAN YOU DISCUSS WHAT CME IS DOING TO FIX IT FX OPTIONS?