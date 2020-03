TWIFO 191: THE ENDLESS DRAMA OF THE MARKET

HEAD OF RESEARCH AND CONSULTING, EQ DERIVATIVES

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK, SEAN AND RUSSELL DISCUSS:

CME MOVERS AND SHAKERS FOR THE WEEK

FUTURES OPTIONS FEEDBACK

QUESTION FROM AJB_2010: I WONDER IF GOING FORWARD, THE EXCHANGES WILL USE THIS MOMENT TO REPLACE HUMANS….

QUESTION FROM NATURAL-EASE: DO THEY (MARKET MAKERS) MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE?

QUESTION FROM ROB MORRIS : IGNORANT QUESTION, BUT ARE THEY REALLY NEEDED ON THE FLOOR? WHAT IS THE BENEFIT TO THEIR PRESENCE?