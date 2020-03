TWIFO 190: When Correlation Goes to One

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK, SEAN AND JEFF DISCUSS:

CME CLOSING TRADING FLOOR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS FEARS

SO MUCH RED ON THE SCREEN THIS WEEK

EQUITIES: RUSSELL 2000 LEADING THE CHARGE TO THE DOWNSIDE, BEAT DOW INTO BEAR MARKET TERRITORY BY 2 DAYS

ENERGY: WTI/CRUDE OIL – RUSSIA/OPEC PRICE WAR HAS ANNIHILATED CRUDE

METALS: WHEN IT ALL HITS THE FAN CORRELATION GOES TO 1. GOLD POTENTIALLY UNDERPERFORMING EXPECTATIONS