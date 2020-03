TWIFO 189: Fed Surprises as Volatility Rises

ON TODAY’S EPISODE, MARK AND SEAN,

DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF THE SURPRISE FED RATE CUT ON THE MARKETS,

EXPLORE WHAT THE FEDWATCH WAS PREDICTING COMING INTO THIS WEEK,

DO A DEEP DIVE INTO EQUITY VOLATILITY RESEARCH,

ANALYZE THE EXPLOSION OF EURIODOLLAR OPTIONS VOLUME HITTING THE TAPE,

LOOK AT THE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON CRUDE,