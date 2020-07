OPR 321: Huddling Up About Vertical Stop Losses and Black Swan Put Spreads

On this episode, Brian and Mark answer your questions about the expiration calendar, stopping losses from vertical spreads, “Black Swan” ratio put spreads and much more.

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].

