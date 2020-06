OPR 318: Skip Strike Butterfly in UAL



OPR 318: Skip Strike Butterfly in UAL

On this episode, Brian first checks in on his bearish trade in US Global Jets ETF (JETS) from last week. Then he does a skip strike butterfly in United Airlines Holdings (UAL).

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

