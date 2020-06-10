OPR 317: Piling Onto Airline Downgrades With Jets Put Spreads



OPR 317: Piling Onto Airline Downgrades With Jets Put Spreads

On this episode, Brian first checks in on his airline doppelganger straddle in United Airlines (UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) from two weeks ago. Then he does a bearish trade in US Global Jets ETF (JETS).

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].

Listen Now