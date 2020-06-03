OPR 316: Huddling Up About Butterflies, Time Spreads, Straddles, Trading Floors and More

On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions. Mark and Brian discuss:

Has the change in commission structure caused a bit change in the types of trades that Ally’s clients are doing?

Do we ever trade traditional butterflies or only skip strike butterflies?

What is the right environment for a time spread?

Preference to take off multi-leg trades like straddles and condors as a unit or by legging out of the individual components based on performance.

What we think will happen to options when the trading floors come back.

And much more…

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].

