by | Jun 3, 2020 | Options Playbook Radio

OPR 316: Huddling Up About Butterflies, Time Spreads, Straddles, Trading Floors and More

On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions. Mark and Brian discuss:

  • Has the change in commission structure caused a bit change in the types of trades that Ally’s clients are doing?
  • Do we ever trade traditional butterflies or only skip strike butterflies?
  • What is the right environment for a time spread? 
  • Preference to take off multi-leg trades like straddles and condors as a unit or by legging out of the individual components based on performance.
  • What we think will happen to options when the trading floors come back.
  • And much more…

