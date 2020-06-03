OPR 316: Huddling Up About Butterflies, Time Spreads, Straddles, Trading Floors and More
On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions. Mark and Brian discuss:
- Has the change in commission structure caused a bit change in the types of trades that Ally’s clients are doing?
- Do we ever trade traditional butterflies or only skip strike butterflies?
- What is the right environment for a time spread?
- Preference to take off multi-leg trades like straddles and condors as a unit or by legging out of the individual components based on performance.
- What we think will happen to options when the trading floors come back.
- And much more…
The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.
Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].