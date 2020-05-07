OPR 312: Huddling Up About Crude Oil, Straddles, Fig Leaves and More

OPR 312: Huddling Up About Crude Oil, Straddles, Fig Leaves and More

On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions in this wild pandemic market. Mark and Brian discuss:

How you manage short calls?

Why you would leg in or sell options against the momentum?

Do they think USO is going away?

What gave them the aha moment in stocks?

And much more…(including an appearance by Brian’s son).

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].

Listen Now