OPR 309: Betting On Big Crude Movement With MRO Straddle



OPR 309: Betting On Big Crude Movement With MRO Straddle

On this episode, we are looking at a straddle in Marathon Oil Corporation (ticker symbol MRO). You can find more in The Options Playbook, which is always available on OptionsPlaybook.com, and on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send them to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected]

Listen Now