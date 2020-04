OPR 308: Get in the Game with a FOMO Put Spread in Allstate



On this episode, we are selling a put spread with the intention of buying the stock in Allstate Corporation (ticker symbol ALL). You can find more in The Options Playbook, which is always available on OptionsPlaybook.com, and on the Amazon Kindle edition.

Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send them to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected]

