OPR 306: LIVE PANDEMIC HUDDLE
On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions in this wild pandemic market. Mark and Brian discuss:
- Their thoughts (and yours) about current market valuation and volatility.
- When you should close ITM calls.
- Should you alter the structure of your iron condors?
- What happens to your options positions if the markets shut down?
- And much more…
The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition. Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected].