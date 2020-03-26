OPR 306: LIVE PANDEMIC HUDDLE

Options Playbook Radio


On this episode, Mark and Brian huddle up to answer all of your questions in this wild pandemic market. Mark and Brian discuss:

  • Their thoughts (and yours) about current market valuation and volatility.
  • When you should close ITM calls.
  • Should you alter the structure of your iron condors?
  • What happens to your options positions if the markets shut down?
  • And much more…

The Options Playbook is available on OptionsPlaybook.com, or on the Amazon Kindle edition.  Do you have a question that you want answered on a future episode? Send it to Brian at [email protected], or to the Options Insider at [email protected]

