Option Block 911: An Exciting Road to Nowhere

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON THE MARKET

VIX: 32.75 – DOWN .5 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 132.5 – DOWN 5 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 35.75 – DOWN 1.5 FROM LAST SHOW

TVIX IS NO MORE

OPTIONS SEARCH INTEREST AT A 12-MONTH HIGH

OPTIONS TRADING INTEREST AT PEAK AS WELL

ODD BLOCK

INCOME PLAY IN A

HARVESTING THE RISK PREMIUM IN SBSW

TRAIN TRADE IN FSM

STRATEGY BLOCK

USING OPTIONS IN YOUR IRA ACCOUNT

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK?

