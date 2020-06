Option Block 910: The Tragic Importance Of Options Education



OPTION BLOCK 910: THE TRAGIC IMPORTANCE OF OPTIONS EDUCATION

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MARK SEBASTIAN, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

VIX: 33.25 – DOWN 4 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 137.5 – DOWN 13.5 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 37.25 – DOWN 2.25 FROM LAST SHOW

ODD BLOCK

CLDR CALL PALOOZA

CAMP LITS PUTS

GLPI PUTS

REVIEW NIO CALL LOVE

MAIL BLOCK

ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE TRAGIC STORY OF THE INEXPERIENCED ROBINHOOD TRADER.

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK?

Listen Now