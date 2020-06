Option Block 905: Market Rallies While the U.S. Burns

THE STOCK MARKET ISN’T REFLECTING REALITY YET, BUT CITIGROUP WARNS THAT PAIN AND ‘COLLATERAL DAMAGE’ ARE ON THE WAY

AMERICAN CITIES ARE BURNING, THERE’S A LETHAL PANDEMIC, AND WE’RE IN A NEW GREAT DEPRESSION. OF COURSE, THE STOCK MARKET IS UP. WHY DO WE PERSIST IN CALLING IT A “MARKET?” S&P 500 IS REALLY THE S&P 6, STOCKS ARE TRADED BY ROBOTS AND FINANCED BY $5 TRILLION OF PRINTED MONEY AT 0%. – JIM RICKARDS