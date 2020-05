OPTION BLOCK 902: PLAGUES, FLOODS AND MURDER HORNETS

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

THE MARKETS ARE FEELING THE LOVE AGAIN:MORE STIMULUS AND OPTIMISM OVER VACCINE ARE BOOSTING MARKETS

VIX: 29.25 – DOWN 7.4 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 125.5 – DOWN 20.5 FROM LAST SHOW