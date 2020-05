OPTION BLOCK 897: A TALE OF TWO MARKETS

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

ANYTIME AN ETF DOES A REVERSE SPLIT LIKE USO THAT’S A BIG CAUTION FLAG FOR US.

IT’S A WEEK OF CONFLICTING DATA. YESTERDAY WE WERE IN RALLY MODE. TODAY WE HAVE MORE BAD NEWS ON THE EMPLOYMENT FRONT.

VXX: 38.5 – UP .5 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 118.3 – DOWN 1.2 FROM LAST SHOW

VIX: 35.25 – UP 2.5 FROM LAST SHOW

ODD BLOCK

SOMEONE LOOKING FOR A MASSIVE 50% JUMP IN GILD

MAIL BLOCK

QUESTION FROM TRADESTATION CLIENTS: I WANT TO IMPROVE AS AN OPTIONS TRADER, WHAT IS THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION TO TAKE?

QUESTION FROM TRADESTATION CLIENTS: WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT VIX AT THESE LEVELS?