Option Block 895: TIME FOR A CRUDE OIL MULLIGAN

ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT

MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

CRUDE CAN NOW GO NEGATIVE!

USO IS IN TURMOIL!

JOBLESS CLAIMS HIT ANOTHER 4.4M

VIX: 39.5 – DOWN .5 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 117.5 – DOWN 7.5 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 43.25 – UP 3 FROM LAST SHOW

OIV: 731 – AKA COMPLETELY MEANINGLESS