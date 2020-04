Option Block 894: Crude Oil Apocalypse

Option Block 894: Crude Oil Apocalypse

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: ANDREW GIOVINAZZI, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

CRUDE OIL WTH???

THE SENATE MAY APPROVE AN EMERGENCY $300 BILLION RELIEF PACKAGE FOR SMALL BUSINESS.

IN ADDITION, THE ADMINISTRATION AGREED TO DEFER COLLECTION OF MORE TARIFFS FROM U.S. IMPORTERS IN RELATION TO SOME CHINESE GOODS IN AN EFFORT TO EASE THEIR FINANCIAL SITUATION.

OVER THE WEEKEND, THE U.S. DEATH TOLL FROM THE VIRUS TOPPED 40,000.

VIX: 40 – DOWN 2.3 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 125 – DOWN 8 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 40.25 – DOWN .75 FROM LAST SHOW

ODD BLOCK

RUTH LITS PUTS

HAL POST EARNINGS AGGRESSIVE CALL OVERWRITE

UNP LITS PUTS

STRATEGY BLOCK

HOW TO USE DIFFERENT OPTIONS ORDER TYPES TO BRING SANITY BACK TO YOUR TRADING.

MAIL BLOCK

COMMENT FROM SCOTT SOMER: IF YOU CHOOSE TO USE MARKET ORDERS, FULLY EXPECT TO GIVE AWAY AT MINIMUM TWO-THIRDS THE DISTANCE FROM THE “MID” TO THE “NATURAL” IN THAT OPTION TRADE.

QUESTION FROM TONY WEBER: WILL THE FRONT MONTH CL CONTRACT GO NEGATIVE? TODAY?

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Listen Now