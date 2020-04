Option Block 892: Naked Cowboys and Impressive Bench Presses



Option Block 892: Naked Cowboys and Impressive Bench Presses

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MARK SEBASTIAN , THE OPTION PIT

MARK SEBASTIAN CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

OPEC FINALLY MAKES A DEAL

GOLDMAN SAYS WORST IS OVER

VIX: 43 – UP .25 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 139 – DOWN 1 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 41.3 – DOWN 1 FROM LAST SHOW

EARNINGS SEASON IS BACK

ODD BLOCK

UNP CALL SALE

GD CALL WRITE

SWCH CALL WRITE

STRATEGY BLOCK

HOW TO OUTLINE THE PROPER OBJECTIVES FOR YOUR PORTFOLIOS USING OPTIONS

MAIL BLOCK

QUESTION FROM STIPOD : HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT ANY MORE MARKET MAKERS BLOWING UP OUT THERE RIGHT NOW?

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Listen Now