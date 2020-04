Option Block 890: Who Needs Furniture in an Apocalypse

Option Block 890: Who Needs Furniture in an Apocalypse?

HOST: MARK LONGO, THE OPTIONS INSIDER MEDIA GROUP

CO-HOST: MARK SEBASTIAN, THE OPTION PIT

CO-HOST: MIKE TOSAW, ST. CHARLES WEALTH MANAGEMENT

TRADING BLOCK SEGMENT

WORST WEEKS UPCOMING FOR THE VIRUS

“LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL” – LATEST TALKING POINT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE

ACKMAN IS CLEARLY LONG

VIX: 44.3 – DOWN NEARLY 8 FROM LAST SHOW

VVIX: 146 – DOWN 5 FROM LAST SHOW

VXX: 42.5 – DOWN 5.3 FROM LAST SHOW

ODD BLOCK

W LINE IN THE SAND PUTS

REVIEW BGS

REVIEW NTAP AGGRESSIVE LITS PUTS

STRATEGY BLOCK

BREAKING DOWN THE BEST WAY TO SELL PUTS IN THIS MARKET

AROUND THE BLOCK

WHAT’S ON OUR RADAR FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Listen Now